Putnam County deputies will now wear vests outside uniforms

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Putnam County deputies received new uniforms on Tuesday that will help the Sheriff's Office save money, stay safe and improve efficiency, a release from PCSO said.

One change includes deputies wearing vests on the outside of their uniform and not under the shirt.

Much of the duty gear previously worn on the belt will be moved up and worn in specially designed pouches and holsters attached to the vest.

"Research has shown outer-worn vests cause a more moderate impact on the deputies' body temperature than vests worn under the uniform," the release said. "Vests worn under the uniform result in dangerous core temperatures during times of physical exertion and prolonged exposure to the high temperatures we experience in Florida."

The new uniforms are less expensive than the current duty uniforms and the improved material blend is more durable than the polyester uniforms, which frequently require expensive replacement, PCSO said.

Residents may notice these changes over the next few weeks.

Deputies who work in the Putnam County Courthouse and Putnam County Jail will not change.

