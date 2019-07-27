Putnam County deputies search for whoever shot, killed man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Putnam County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to find a shooter who killed a man in Hawthorne.

Detectives said Lanoris Gilmore was shot at a home at 125 Thistle Lane residence in Hawthorne. Gilmore was taken by ambulance to Putnam Community Medical Center where he later died from his wounds.

Witnesses said the shooter may have driven away from the area in a gray Malibu, possibly a newer model like the one shown.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle leaving the area or has any information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-247-8477. You may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.