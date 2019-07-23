Putnam County deputy resigns amid domestic abuse investigation

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office has resigned amid a domestic violence investigation between the deputy and his then-girlfriend.

Deputy Michael Mohamed was placed on administrative leave on May 10, when a complaint was filed with the Sheriff's Office, according to a news release. Later that month, Mohamed was served an injunction for domestic violence and ordered to surrender his firearms.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was asked to investigate criminal charges, saying violence could have occurred in multiple counties. Mohamed resigned from the Sheriff's Office on July 11.

The investigation is ongoing, but an internal affairs investigation determined disciplinary action needed to be taken.

“I expect my deputies to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner and not dissuade public trust. Mohamed’s actions could do irreparable harm to that trust,” said Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach. “I agreed with the recommendation for termination and I have zero tolerance for behavior that escalates to the level of domestic violence.”

Mohamed started with the Sheriff's Office on Nov. 11, 2017, according to the news release. He worked as a patrol deputy and never received prior disciplinary action.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.