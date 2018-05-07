Teacher finds airsoft gun in Putnam kindergartner's backpack

SAN MATEO, Fla. - An airsoft gun was confiscated Monday at Browning Pearce Elementary School after it was found in a student's backpack, according to the Putnam County School District.

The School District said a teacher received a tip from a student that a classmate was carrying the airsoft gun. The teacher immediately confronted the student and took possession of it.

The airsoft gun was not loaded, according to the School District, and none of the student's classmates were threatened.

The incident was reported to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and the airsoft gun was turned over to law enforcement. The student was removed from class and the principal of Browning Pearce Elementary School contacted parents.

