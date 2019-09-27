Retired leader of Diocese of St. Augustine dies at 93

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The bishop who led the St. Augustine Diocese for 21 years died Friday.

Bishop John Joseph Snyder presided over the 17-county Catholic diocese in Northeast Florida during a period of tremendous growth. After he retired in December 2000, Bishop John Snyder High School on the Westside was named for him.

Bishop John J. Snyder, who retired in October 2000 after 22 years as head of the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine, died at 93.

Snyder presided over a period of tremendous growth, when the number of Catholics in the diocese more than doubled, requiring the addition of eight new parishes, seven elementary schools, and two high schools, St. Francis Catholic Academy in Gainesville and the high school on the Westside that bears his name, according to spokeswoman Kathleen Bagg.

Snyder built the Catholic Center, the diocesan offices at the corner of Old St. Augustine Road and Loreto Road -- nicknamed Catholic Corners -- renovated and expanded a riverfront estate in St. Johns County into the Marywood Retreat and Conference Center and converted the old Immaculate Conception School downtown into the Providence Center that provided offices for social service agencies.

Bishop Snyder also built five retirement homes for low-income elderly, a nursing home and a retirement home for priests, where he spent his last years.

Bagg said Snyder was known as a people's bishop -- gregarious, approachable and interested in the lives of ordinary people. He empowered laypeople, especially women, to assume leadership roles in their parishes and diocesan ministries.

"I will measure the effectiveness of my leadership by the ability and willingness of this local church to call forth, develop and utilize the gifts and talents not only of its priests and religious but all its people," Snyder said on Dec. 5, 1979, when he was installed as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine.

Bishop Snyder also reached out to groups that did not feel welcomed in the church -- the divorced, the disabled, gays and lesbians, inmates, farmworkers, refugees and immigrants. He streamlined the annulment process for the divorced. He established ministries for farmworkers, refugees, and immigrants, offering medical services and legal assistance as well as pastoral support.

Snyder was born to an Irish Catholic family in New York City on Oct. 25, 1925. He was ordained a priest in 1951 and appointed bishop by Pope John Paul II in October 1979. His episcopal motto was "Peace in Christ."

Snyder was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and personally choose Cardinals as the mascot for Bishop Snyder High School.

Asked once he ever wanted to be Pope, Bishop Snyder replied, "No, but I always wanted to be a Cardinal, but I couldn't hit a curveball."

Funeral arrangement for Snyder will include a reception service at 4 p.m. Tuesday and vespers at 7 p.m. that evening at Cathedral. Basilica of St. Augustine. A funeral mass at the basilica will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with interment at 2 p.m. at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery in St. Augustine.

