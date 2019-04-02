Reward offered for man missing since November

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The search is on for a man who vanished Nov. 9, 2018, from Gainesville, Florida.

Police said Thomas Brown disappeared from Wood Springs Suites in southwest Gainesville and has not been seen since.

Investigators said he was originally staying Grace Market Place but relocated to Wood Springs Suites because he did not feel safe at Grace Market Place.

Brown was an active member of the Greenhouse Church and usually spoke to his family several times a week, but detectives said communication stopped Nov. 9.

Brown is described as white, 5-feet,7 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, with tattoos on his arm and neck.

Brown's family is offering a $2,500 reward through Crime Stoppers for anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

