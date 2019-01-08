Rick Scott sworn in as Florida's newest U.S. senator

Rick Scott was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday afternoon as Florida's newest U.S. senator.

He took the oath five days after other incoming senators were sworn into office because Scott chose to finish his duties as governor first. He flew to Washington after attending Ron DeSantis' inauguration in Tallahassee at midday Tuesday.

After the 4 p.m. ceremony, Scott, his wife Ann, their children and two of his grandchildren posed for photographs.

