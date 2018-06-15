2 people fall to ground after Daytona Beach roller coaster derails

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Fire rescue crews with the Daytona Beach Fire Department were sent to help riders who were on board a roller coaster car that derailed Thursday night.

The accident happened at the amusement park in the Daytona Beach Boardwalk area. According to the Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital. Two people fell to the ground from 34 feet.

A total of ten riders had to be rescued.

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

News4Jax is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.