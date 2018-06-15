Florida

2 people fall to ground after Daytona Beach roller coaster derails

Total of nine riders had to be rescued

By Nick Jones - Digital producer

Daytona Beach Fire Department

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Fire rescue crews with the Daytona Beach Fire Department were sent to help riders who were on board a roller coaster car that derailed Thursday night.

The accident happened at the amusement park in the Daytona Beach Boardwalk area. According to the Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital. Two people fell to the ground from 34 feet.

A total of ten riders had to be rescued.

News4Jax is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

 

