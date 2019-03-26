'Runaway' on a cruise ship with Jon Bon Jovi

MIAMI, Fla. - "Runaway" to paradise with Jon Bon Jovi on a cruise setting sail from Miami.

Runaway tours started out as his fan club getaway, but it to give super-fans their favorite music and vacations all in one.

From April 12 to 16 one can sail in a "Blaze of Glory" to the Bahamas on the Norwegian Jade.

There are non-stop concerts and a special storyteller series by Bon Jovi himself.

Fan pop-up shops, and a guaranteed photo op for the first 400 people.

The ship departs on Friday, April 12.

Click here for more information.

