Sebring residents, governor to honor 5 bank shooting victims in vigil

SEBRING, Fla. - Residents in Sebring will gather to honor the lives of the five women killed in a SunTrust branch mass shooting. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend the vigil Sunday.

The community vigil will be held at the Highlands News-Sun Center- Fair Grounds at 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring at 6 p.m. Sunday, but those attending are being told not to bring candles to the vigil.

If you are planning to attend the tribute for the victims of the SunTrust Bank tragedy please be advised that there will be NO candlelight vigil due to fire codes. If you have a light on a cell phone that will be the only light permitted. The tribute will begin at 6pm — Highlands Co Sheriff (@HighCoSheriff) January 27, 2019

Four SunTrust employees and a customer were killed in the bank's lobby Wednesday. After a standoff with police, Zephen Xaver, 21, was arrested and is now facing five counts of premeditated murder. State Attorney Brian Haas has said it is likely that he will seek the death penalty.

Sebring police said families of two of the women are raising funds for funerals and other expenses.



One of the victims was Jessica Montague, 31, mother of three young children and seven stepchildren, who was to celebrate her husband's birthday on the day of the shooting. Another woman was Ana Pinon-Williams, the mother of three and stepmother of four who had recently begun working at the bank and was planning a family trip to her native Mexico.

The other two victims identified were Marisol Lopez, described by friends as a dedicated longtime bank teller. The customer who was shot dead was Cynthia Watson, who got married earlier this month.

Authorities withheld the name of the fifth victim at the family's request, in compliance with a new victims' rights law.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a random act, not part of a robbery, and Xaver had no connection to any of the victims.

SunTrust spokesman Michael McCoy said the bank has decided not to reopen the branch and is considering a different use for that space.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted the following statement from SunTrust on its Facebook page:

"After hearing the views of the families and teammates, SunTrust has decided that it will not reopen the Sebring Midtown branch location. We will explore options for the best use of that property, while also maintaining an equally vital banking presence in Sebring. In the meantime, we are notifying clients to use our North Sebring and Avon Park branches, as well as a SunTruck Mobile Branch at 126 West Center Avenue in Sebring. We remain committed to being a caring neighbor, supportive bank and strong business partner in Sebring.”

The banks observed a moment of silence Friday at 12:36 p.m., which was the time on Wednesday when Xaver called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot everyone inside the bank.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.