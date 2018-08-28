Truckers lined Florida highway after man threatened to jump

ORLANDO, Fla. - Semi-trucks lined up under a Florida Turnpike overpass Tuesday afternoon after a man climbed over the fence and threatened to jump, Authorities in Orlando said.

FHP said around 3:00 p.m. that the man had made it down safely.

All lanes on the Turnpike are back open. Distressed male came off the bridge, on his own. — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2018

More than half a dozen tractor-trailers lined up under the overpass to catch the man in case he fell, WKMG reports.

It happened on South Kirman Road at Conroy Road.

Turnpike closed in both directions at mm 260. In Orlando. Man on the overpass in distress. #truckerstotherescue pic.twitter.com/uBcmScbWlE — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2018

FHP shut down the Florida Turnpike in both directions.

Orlando police and Orlando fire helped the man get down.

**Help is available for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.**

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.