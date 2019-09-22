Service dog cuddles with Donald Duck at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - This might just be the cutest thing you'll see today.

This medical service dog made friends with Donald Duck at Disney World in Orlando in a heartwarming video that's going viral.

In the video, Nala a 2-year-old golden retriever and autism service dog, is seen putting her head down in Donald's lap.

On her Instagram page @helperdognala, she adventures around Disney World, meeting characters and going on rides. Nala has met Ariel, Dumbo and Elsa, just to name a few.

"Nala and I have been to Disney more days than I can count," Megan Leigh, Nala's mom, told The Dodo. "She has stepped foot (or paw) into a Disney park at least 50 separate times."

