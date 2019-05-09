Sign us up: SeaWorld Orlando offering free beer all summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're in need of a vacation and a cold beer, SeaWorld Orlando has you covered.

Starting May 25, the theme park is offering guests who are 21 and older a complimentary 14-ounce beer at Mama's Pretzel Kitchen Patio Bar located near the One Ocean Live Killer Whale Show.

The deal runs through Sept. 2.

SeaWorld is also rolling out happy hour deals on weekdays at Flamecraft Bar, Shark's Underwater Grill Bar and Waterway Grill Bar, where beer, wine and cocktails are buy-one get-one free.

Even though the theme park has offered this deal in years past, there's a slight change this year. Now, SeaWorld pass holders can get a sneak preview of the free beer offer starting Friday.

