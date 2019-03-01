Small plane crashes into Fort Lauderdale condo building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a condominium building Friday in Fort Lauderdale. The crash occurred shortly before noon at 3015 N. Ocean Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told WPLG-TV that the plane crashed into the side of the building, between the 16th and 17th floors, and then landed on the pool deck below. Gollan said the building was occupied at the time, but no residents were injured. He said the building was evacuated as a precaution.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering a body next to the downed plane. There also appeared to be a hole in the side of the building where the plane made impact.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

