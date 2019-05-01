$1,000 signing bonus for new school bus drivers in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Due to the ever-increasing population in St. Johns County, the school district is looking to hire some more bus drivers.

According to a release from the district, St. Johns County is the eighth-fastest growing county in the country. That means families with children are moving south, and more bus operators are needed to take kids to and from school.

New bus drivers are being offered a $1,000 signing bonus. The bonus will be given after the driver has operated a bus for 60 school days.

The district is accepting applications for both full-time and part-time drivers. Training programs are held regularly throughout the year.

For more information and to apply, visit the St. Johns County School District website.

