Motorcyclist flown to hospital in Wards Creek crash, authorities say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., - A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike Tuesday following a crash in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Matthew Proper, 23, from Green Cove Springs was flown to Orange Park Medical Center for critical injuries after his motorcycle hit another car on State Road 13, right in front of Trout Creek Fish Camp. This is just east of the Shands Bridge.

FHP said a car was stopped to turn left into the fish camp and a Camaro stopped behind, waiting for it to turn.

Proper failed to stop, according to FHP and crashed into the Camaro that was stopped ahead. The impact threw him off his bike and onto the road. Investigators added he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Northbound traffic was stopped at Wards Creek and southbound at the Shands Bridge split during the morning commute.

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 13N at Collier Road by Trout Creek Park is closed due to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a pick up truck.



Traffic is being stopped NB at Wards Creek and SB at the Shands Bridge split. Use this to help you find an alternate route, Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VbvIeWYuGe — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) February 5, 2019

All lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m. Investigators said charged are pending.

