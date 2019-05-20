1 killed, 1 injured in Ferrari crash in Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - One person died and a second was injured when a Ferrari convertible crashed overturned on Ponte Vedra Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Two men inside the care were ejected. The driver died and a passenger was hospitalized with significant injuries. The Sheriff's Office said neither lived in our area.

Deputies said neither was wearing a seat belt. Investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.





Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.