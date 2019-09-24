2 hurt in plane crash at St. Augustine airport

Photo from News4Jax viewer Wayde

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two people were hurt when a small plane flipped on its side Tuesday morning on a runway at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the plane lost a wing, but it was unclear if it was on takeoff or landing.

News4Jax was told one of the occupants had to be cut out of the airplane. Both were reported in stable condition.

The FHP is investigating and expected to release more information throughout the day.

