400 Townhomes, apartments approved for development in Durbin Creek Crossing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St Johns County Commissioners have approved a new development in an area that's already seeing booming growth.

Durbin Creek Crossing is coming to the southwest corner of the Race Track Road and St. Johns Parkway intersection. The 71-acre site was unanimously approved by commissioners Tuesday night for rezoning.

But the development project came with some push back from residents.

The Project will include up to 250,000 square feet of commercial and office space and 400 townhomes and apartments.

Development plan

Neighbors have been vocal about their feelings during a series of public hearings. Some of the biggest concerns include traffic in the growing area not far from State Road 9B and the Durbin Pavilion project which is still under construction. Another concern is how growth will impact schools.

The county doesn't expect much impact on traffic but widening is planned for Race Track Road at the I-95 overpass to help accommodate all the construction in the area.

Once complete, the project is expected to add more than 200 students to the school district.

Construction is expected to take place over 10 years, with dirt moving in the next five years. The southern part of the development will remain conservation land.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.