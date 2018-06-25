4th arrest made in violent 2017 Ponte Vedra home invasion

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The final suspect in a terrifying 2017 home invasion in Ponte Vedra Beach has been arrested, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Nigel Sabb, 22, was taken into custody Friday and charged with home invasion, sexual assault, armed robbery and car theft.

Sabb was one of four suspects deputies said were involved in a January 2017 attack on a couple and their roommate, who were tied up and terrorized for hours. The woman was forced to perform a sex act at gunpoint.

Deputies said DNA evidence inside the Great Harbor Way home in Ponte Vedra Beach led to Sabb's arrest.

LISTEN: Victim calls 911 after getting untied

Deputies said a man and woman who answered a knock on their door just before midnight were confronted by two men with handguns. Deputies said the men forcibly entered the home and ordered the victims to stay in a particular area of the home while they ransacked the residence, taking items from the home.

The couple's roommate later came home and was threatened at gunpoint, and all three were tied up, deputies said.

Initially, one of the suspects, 16-year-old Marcus Hatch, was believed to have been a kidnapping victim because he was brought into the home at gunpoint.

But investigators later said that was a ruse and charged Hatch with principle to false imprisonment, principle to home invasion robbery with a firearm and grand theft auto. He is awaiting trial.

The other two men arrested in the attack are Kyle Byrd, 22, and Omar Summerfield, 32. Summerfield pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and served a year in jail. He is now serving five years of probation.

Byrd pleaded guilty to home invasion and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

All four suspects were from Jacksonville.

