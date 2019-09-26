Beloved janitor goes extra mile for elementary school fundraiser

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - One employee at a St. Johns County school went above and beyond to help raise money for his school.

Mr. Jerry, the janitor at Ocean Palms Elementary in Ponte Vedra Beach, spent Thursday night on the roof of the school to make good on a bet.

The school is raising funds for a new playground and Jerry offered to do numerous things at various benchmarks as the students raise the money.

Throughout the fundraiser, Mr. Jerry has died his hair green and was doused with ice water during a pep rally.

The new deal was if the kids hit $50,000, Jerry had to sleep on the roof. As you can tell by the photos above, the kids surpassed the goal.

So far, the Otter Run has raised more than $60,000.

