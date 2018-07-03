Bobcat spotted roaming St. Johns County man's backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bobcat that was caught on camera roaming a St. Johns County neighborhood has some neighbors concerned.

The wild animal was seen walking through a playground in a family's backyard.

"He was hanging out in here like it was cat litter," Howard Flaschen, the homeowner, said. "I could imagine my 2-year-old probably wouldn't have a chance."

Flaschen said he believes he saw the same bobcat about six months ago, and it was much smaller.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, bobcats grow to the size of small to mid-sized dogs and typically weigh between 15 to 35 pounds.

Bobcats only eat meat such as rabbits, rats and raccoons. They don’t need a large amount of land to hunt prey.

Flaschen said he's not taking any chances, and it will be awhile before he allows his children to play in the backyard again.

