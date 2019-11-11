Body found in Intracoastal Waterway near Riverview Club

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a body found Monday morning in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Deputies were called to the waterway near The Riverview Club in southern St. Johns County around 8:30 a.m. St. John’s County Fire Rescue launched a vessel into the water and located the body drifting in the waterway.

The Sheriffs Office said it does not have any recent reports of suspicious circumstances or missing people.

