Woman found floating in Intracoastal Waterway near St. Augustine Shores identified

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday Kenya Rose Che Bii was the woman found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the preliminary autopsy results ruled the cause of death as drowning. No injuries or indications of foul play were found, however, the manner of death remains unclassified, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Che Bii was walking in the downtown area of St. Augustine around Washington Street area at 5:35 a.m. Monday morning. A short time later deputies were called to the waterway near The Riverview Club by St. Augustine Shores around 8:30 a.m. St. Johns County Fire Rescue launched a vessel into the water and found Che Bii drifting in the waterway.

Che Bii, 29, is described as a black female about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with a tattoo of a rose on her upper right thigh. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with a white v-neck t-shirt and white flowered sandals.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been traveling in the area, business owners who may have captured video of Kenya, or anyone who may have any information related to the investigation, to contact Detective James Jackson with the Major Crimes Unit at 824-8304 or email at jpjackson@sjso.org.

Detectives will continue to conduct background into Kenya’s life, her whereabouts on Monday and any possible contacts she may have had.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.