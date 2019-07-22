Buc-ee's unlikely to open near World Golf Village until 2021

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - When Buc-ee’s indicated in February it was moving forward with a new location near World Golf Village, the hope was to break ground sometime over the past few months.

But with development plans still taking shape five months later, construction has yet to begin on the proposed mammoth gas station featuring a 53,000-square foot convenience store and 104 gas pumps.

Now the gas station isn’t expected to open its doors for at least another year and a half.

“We have not finalized all necessary development plans to allow us to begin construction,” Buc-ee’s general counsel Jeff Nadalo told News4Jax via email Monday. “We likely will not open until 2021.”

The new Buc-ee’s location is destined for a large property set aside for mixed-use development near the intersection of International Golf Parkway and World Commerce Parkway in St. Johns County.

News of the delay might give some peace of mind, for now anyway, to the 2,000 people who signed a Change.org petition opposing the development, citing traffic concerns and a worse quality of life.

“There is no need for a (fourth) gas station in the (World Golf Village) area,” Cynthia Colalillo, one of the petitioner’s signers, said. “This area is not a ‘rest stop’ for travelers. It is a residential community.”

Added Cindy Vaugh: “I am all for development that will benefit our area; however, I feel that this will degrade our property values and cause immense traffic problems.”

Even though the county has already signed off on a master development plan, Nadalo said the development remains in the planning phase. It is unclear how soon construction will begin.

