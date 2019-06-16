Car involved in deadly hit-and-run of 2 bicyclists found in Jacksonville

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two bicyclists were killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Racetrack Road, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Investigators found the car involved but are still looking for the driver responsible.

The Sheriff's Office announced late Sunday it had found the 2016 Hyundai that hit and killed the bicyclists but have not identified any suspects.

The victims killed on the bicycles have been identified but both families have enacted Marcy's Law which allows them to keep their names private.

Authorities said the vehicle struck and killed the bicyclists on Racetrack Road between Durbin Pavilion Parkway and U.S. Highway 1 near Bartram Springs Parkway around 10 a.m. Saturday

"Given the dynamics of this crash, that individual had to have known he had struck something or she had struck something,” SJCSO spokesman Chuck Mulligan said.

Heading westbound on Racetrack Road, which is the direction the car and bicyclist were traveling in, there’s a sign that reads bicycles may use full lane on the roadway in which the speed limit is 45 mph.

Only crime tape remains at the scene Sunday where the two bicyclists were hit and killed.

Detectives were talking to multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from traffic cameras as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information/video to share is asked to contact Detective James Jackson at 904-209-2142 or the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

