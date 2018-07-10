Cellphone video, 911 calls released in tractor attack

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Cellphone video and 911 calls leading to the arrest of a man who deputies said chased down his neighbor on a tractor last month have been released by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The video recorded by the neighbor's wife, who also called 911, ultimately led to the arrest of Howell Morris, according the Sheriff's Office.

Morris, 72, was booked June 19 into the St. Johns County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony. He was released the next day after posting $2,500 bond, jail records show.

WATCH: Uncut cellphone video of tractor chase

The cellphone video shows Scott Lynch running for his life as the tractor follows close behind.

Lynch's wife recorded the video and called 911 twice.

911 Dispatcher: "And when you say he came after your husband with his tractor, did he chase him down?"

911 Caller: "Yeah. He chased him down on his tractor and my husband had to run, yes."

In the first 911 call, Lynch’s wife told dispatchers that the neighbor was after her husband because of a property dispute.

Dispatcher: "OK, so he’s vandalizing your property?"

Caller: "Yeah. It’s our property. It’s our easement. He thinks he has right to it, but he’s destroying stuff on it and blocking our driveway."

Lynch, 53, told deputies the property dispute escalated when Morris climbed into his tractor, drove onto Lynch’s property and chased him down his driveway, yelling, “Run, fat [expletive]!”

Lynch said he ran for his life, fearing Morris would have run him over if he stopped. The chase came to an end when Lynch took refuge inside his garage and shut the door.

After reviewing the video, which the arrest report said showed Morris "steer the tractor toward the victim as he was running down his driveway," the deputy took Morris into custody.

Online court records show Morris, a veteran, was ordered to have no contact with Lynch.

Morris and Lynch could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

