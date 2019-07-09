Teen hospitalized after falling from golf cart in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager fell out of a golf cart Tuesday and had to be flown to a hospital for treatment after a firework went off inside the cart, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Someone who was at the scene identified the boy Luke Tabor, 14. The teen's mother asked for prayers from the public. She said Luke was in an intensive care unit and that he was placed in a medically induced coma.

The boy had a head injury after the incident, which happened on North Durbin Parkway near Woodcross Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. A total of six teenagers were in the golf cart.

Neighbors told News4Jax it's common for teenagers to drive golf carts in the area.

The Sheriff's Office shared a reminder in June that golf carts can only be operated by people age 14 and older. A driver's license isn't required to operate a golf cart, but a photo ID is required.

