Cinemark to build 12-screen theater in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Cinemark on Monday announced plans for a 12-screen movie theater at The Pavilion at Durbin Park, located about 20 minutes south of Jacksonville along Interstate 95 in northern St. Johns County.

All 12 auditoriums at the Cinemark Durbin Park theater will boast advanced technology and amenities, including electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests and cup holders.

IMAGES: The Pavilion at Durbin Park renderings, aerials

“Cinemark is proud to bring the ultimate moviegoing experience to The Pavilion at Durbin Park,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Our brand new theater is sure to be a popular entertainment destination within this new lifestyle center, providing an unparalleled experience for the St. Johns County community.”

The Pavilion at Durbin Park is a mixed-use development opening in several phases in St. Johns County, the fastest growing county in Florida. In addition to the multiplex theater, the Pavilion development phase features diverse retail stores and a variety of restaurants.

The theater is scheduled to open in fall 2019.

