Construction of new St. Johns River bridge set for 2022

A new bridge that will connect Clay and St. Johns counties as part of the First Coast Expressway project will start in 2022, a year sooner than expected, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The bridge over the St. Johns River will be constructed just south of the existing two-lane Shands Bridge and will include four travel lanes, as well as emergency shoulders and a multiuse pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The vertical clearance of the new bridge will be 65 feet from the water line, compared with the current 45-foot clearance, according to FDOT. The additional 20 feet will match the height of the Buckman Bridge and improve marine commerce in the region.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to cost about $324 million and take about five years to complete.

The First Coast Expressway project will ultimately span 46 miles across parts of Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties.

