Could you have a future as an alligator trapper?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Want to earn some extra cash trapping nuisance alligators?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking to fill some contract spots with its Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.

The program addresses complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), the FWC dispatches a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Right now, the program needs more trappers in western St Johns County (west of U.S. 1, north of County Road 214).

The program is currently accepting applications for contracted nuisance alligator trappers in that area.

You have to be able to pass a criminal history check and have a valid, working email address. And you can't have any previous fish or wildlife law violations.

To learn more about becoming a contracted nuisance alligator trapper and to apply online, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator and click on “Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.” Applications must be received by Thursday, Sept. 27. For more information, email FWCGator@MyFWC.com.

For information including advice about living with alligators, go to myfwc.com.

