Crane gets stuck while trying to move shipwreck in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Archeologists from the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Museum have teamed up with the state to salvage a large piece of a shipwreck on Ponte Vedra Beach.

On Thursday, they brought in a crane to move the 47-foot-long wooden hull to higher ground, where it will be safer.

But the crane got stuck in the sand. Crews then had to secure the hull with a rope to make sure it wouldn't wash back out into the ocean during high tide.

Crews said they will try again Friday morning when the tide goes out.

Meanwhile, people from all over the area have been stopping by to get an up close look.

"It's a pretty historic event," one beachgoer said.

The shipwreck is the property of the state of Florida.

After surveying it, experts believe it is from a ship that may date back to the 18th century.

