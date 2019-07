ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies are looking for the bandit who held up the Ameris Bank on U.S. 1 in St Augustine on Friday afternoon, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

The man showed a teller a gun, demanded money and then fled on foot, deputies said.

No one was hurt.

Deputies are combing the immediate area for the man.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.