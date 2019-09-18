Deputies find stolen guns following pursuit of stolen car

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies in St. Johns County are reminding residents to remove valuables and lock their cars after approximately 20 vehicles were burglarized overnight, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said thieves got away with two firearms, which were recovered following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said the St. Augustine Police Department located a stolen vehicle from outside the county. When they tried pulling the car over, the driver fled, traveling over the Vilano Bridge, where police laid out stop sticks.

Investigators said multiple people ran from the vehicle, but police managed to arrest one person, who was taken to the St. Johns County Jail.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities found several firearms inside the stolen vehicle, deputies said. Around the same time, the Sheriff's Office said it began receiving phone calls about numerous car burglaries in the Southeast District.

Deputies said about 20 cars were burglarized. None showed signs of forced entry.

The sheriff's office posted this on Facebook:

SJSO cannot stress enough to everyone to please remove valuables and lock your vehicles. This is a trend that is growing in our area and the best way to protect your assets is to make it remove the opportunity from the criminal. KEEP IT YOURS – LOCK YOUR DOORS.

