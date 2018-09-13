Manhunt ends: 4 in custody after killing at St. Johns County home

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The four people who ran from a vehicle stopped leaving a rural St. Johns County neighborhood where a man was found dead early Thursday are all in custody, the Sheriff's Office announced.

Deputies were dispatched to the home after a neighbor heard gunshots on Cowen Road and called 911. The Sheriff's Office said arriving deputies were passed by a white SUV leaving the area, which they stopped at the dead end of Old Tyme Avenue, but all of the occupants fled into the wooded, swampy area. A News4Jax viewer shared video of the occupants of the vehicle scattering.

Other deputies who went to the home found a man dead outside.

Two of the occupants were captured by daybreak. A helicopter and K-9 units were called to search the area for the other two, described as men in their 20s. Dozens of deputies sealed the neighborhood and searched every vehicle leaving or entering the area.

The Sheriff's Office asked residents to be cautious when they left their homes Thursday morning and to make sure there was no one lurking around their property. Deputies escorted school buses to pick up students in the neighborhood.

Early Thursday afternoon, a tip from a homeowner in the area led deputies to the two men who had eluded capture.

“At this time, we feel comfortable telling people that everyone is safe," Undersheriff Matthew Cline said. "Thank God no bystanders were hurt or injured.”

Cline said the shooting involved five people who came from Jacksonville to the home, adding that drugs were a factor, but it wasn't known if the people involved were invited to the home or they were there to rob the place.

The names of the victim and those in custody were not released.

Cline said the department used every available resource to find the men and keep residents safe. Some deputies involved in the manhunt were taken to Flagler Hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

“There’s absolutely zero quit in the men and women out there today," Cline said.





