Deputies: Person in silver car points rifle at man in West Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in St. Johns County, where deputies said someone in a car pointed a rifle at a man late Tuesday afternoon in West Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released surveillance photos of that car, which deputies said appears to be a newer model silver Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows without a tag displayed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a man with a concealed carry permit said the silver car pulled up next to him on Hurst Street and someone inside the car pointed a rifle at him through the passenger window.

Based on surveillance video, detectives said, both vehicles appear to begin chasing each other around the block when the man used his handgun to shoot at the silver car on the King Street exit.

No casings or damage was located suggesting the rifle had been discharged, but casings consistent with the man's handgun were located in the road, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the silver car is asked to call 904-824-8304 and ask for the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.

