Deputies seek man after St. Augustine bank robbery

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A bank was robbed Friday afternoon in St. Augustine, and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to track down a man caught on surveillance camera.

According to deputies, the man in the photo (above) walked into the Center State Bank on State Road 312 and handed a teller a note implying he had a gun. No firearm, however, was displayed.

It's unclear if the man left the bank on foot or by car, the Sheriff's Office said. No one in the bank was hurt.

The amount of money he got away with wasn't immediately known. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.