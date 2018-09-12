Deputies: Undercover drug sting leads to arrest of St. Augustine man

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan Harris ran a drug house on Grove Avenue in St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - An undercover drug sting that began in March led to the arrest of a St. Augustine man accused of running a drug house on Grove Avenue, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Kyle Harris, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant charging him with selling heroin from his home, which is within 1,000 feet from Ketterlinus Elementary School, investigators said.

Harris was ordered held on $300,000 bond in the St. Johns County jail.

According to the arrest warrant, in March, Harris sold 0.3 grams of heroin for $50 to a confidential informant who was working with St. Johns County detectives. The warrant also stated there was an audio recording of the drug transaction.

The detective handling the case noted in the warrant that Harris intentionally maintained a drug house for the purpose of selling heroin from that house.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that Harris was likely not arrested in March because detectives were still investigating the case and may not have wanted to tip off others who may have been involved.

The case remains under investigation, which means there could be more charges filed and possibly more suspects arrested.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Harris sold heroin to the undercover informant multiple times, which is why the bond may have been set so high.

