Deputies warn parents about kids driving golf carts

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is warning parents about letting their kids get behind the wheel of a golf cart.

Deputies say this is all about safety and they're reminding parents that accidents can happen.

The county ordinance is very clear about the rules when it comes to young people driving these carts:

You must be at least 14years old to drive one.

While a driver’s license is not required to operate a golf cart, you must have a photo ID (State, School ID, Company ID, Passport ID's will suffice)

Just six months ago, a Nease High School student was seriously injured after falling from the rear of a golf cart and hitting her head on the driveway of a home off State Road 16.

Family members told News4Jax that Olivia Love underwent brain surgery and other procedures. She has been making progress, but the recovery wasn’t easy.

Video posted on the Instagram page, Prayers for Olivia Love, shows her literally making strides months after the crash.

Olivia’s accident highlights the often overlooked dangers associated with golf carts.

That’s why St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies are putting out this reminder to parents. If your child is not at least 14 years old, they cannot be behind the wheel.

There are fines if you don’t follow the rules. The first uncontested violation will cost $75.00. For more information, visit the Sheriff's Office's 2018 Golf Cart Guide.

