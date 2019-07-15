Deputy: Fleeing trespasser speeds, crashes, tased, jailed

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A woman trespassing at a St. Augustine Circle K store Friday morning after being warned previously about trespassing there sped away when a deputy arrived, sped through two stop signs before crashing her car into another vehicle, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Deputies said Jennifer Pulliam then got out and ran from her car and had to be tased by a St. Augustine police officer before she could be arrested.

Pulliam, 35, was booked into the St. Johns County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury, resisting an officer and trespassing.

