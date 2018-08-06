Detectives searching for missing, endangered 20-year-old man

Arthur Charles Wagner III, 20 was last seen Saturday on a yellow dirt bike, deputies say.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 20-year-old man, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon.

Arthur Charles Wagner III was reportedly last seen Saturday on a yellow dirt bike in the area of Wildwood Drive, which connects State Road 207 and U.S. Highway 1.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Wagner is considered endangered because his family members told detectives that Wagner recently made threats to harm himself.

Wagner is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Cook at 904-824-8304 or

email at jcook@sjso.org.

