Drunk driver causes crash that sends family of 4 to hospital, FHP says

Kim Johnston, 46, charged with 2 counts of DUI with serious bodily harm.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - A woman driving drunk in an Acura on Interstate 95 north around 1:15 a.m. Sunday crashed into Chevrolet Tahoe, injuring a family of four, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP arrested Kim Johnston, 46, of St. Johns County. She's charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury to another. Troopers said more charges are pending against Johnston.

Troopers said Johnston's car and the SUV were both heading north when she crashed into the Tahoe, causing the driver to lose control, then overturn after swerving across several lanes of traffic.

One passenger was ejected from the Tahoe and the driver was trapped, according to FHP reports.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified as William Adams, 50. The front-seat passenger was identified as Cathy Adams, 43. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other passengers - Jacob Adams, 14, and Holly Adams, 16 - received minor injuries in the crash.

