ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person died in a crash Monday evening in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said the fatal crash was reported just before 7:15 p.m. on County Road 13 near Palmo Fish Camp Road.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved. Troopers are investigating.

