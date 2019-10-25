FHP: Man, 61, dies after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man died a week after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while riding a bicycle just north of Crescent Beach in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The crash happened about 6:55 a.m. Sept. 24 on State Road A1A near Seascape Circle.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Honda CRV was traveling south on S.R. A1A, approaching Seascape Circle, as a bicyclist was traveling ahead of the CRV on southbound S.R. A1A on the right roadway shoulder.

The bicyclist then turned left into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the bicyclist -- identified as David Kroupa, 61, of St. Augustine -- was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where he died Oct. 1.

The Highway Patrol report shows the driver of the CRV, a 34-year-old Palm Coast woman, was reportedly uninjured, but taken to Flagler Hospital as a precaution.

