Firefighters use ‘jaws of life' to free dog from cinder block

HASTINGS, Fla. - Firefighters used the “jaws of life” to free a Rottweiler that got her head stuck in a cinder block.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that firefighters responded to a Hastings home on Saturday.

Officials say the 6-month-old dog named Fifi had managed to wedge her head inside one of the block’s holes while sniffing around the home. The resident called rescue workers after failing to free the dog.

Deputies arrived first and attempted to free Fifi with soap and water. When that didn’t work, firefighters from Station 8 used a hydraulic tool, often referred to as the “jaws of life,” to break the block into pieces.

Officials say Fifi was uninjured.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.