Fireworks set off in park bathroom leave damaged toilets

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - Torn-up toilets, mirrors, and other damage. That's what visitors at Julington Creek Plantation Park found Friday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Vandals apparently decided to set up fireworks in restrooms at the public park, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

A maintenance worker for the parks and recreation department says fireworks were set off in the toilets. The remnants were found in a trash can right outside the bathrooms, blocking off the entrance to the public.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crime, but surveillance cameras on the property were not working during the time the vandals hit.

Until repairs or replacements can be made, both the men's and women's bathrooms will remain closed.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.