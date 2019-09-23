Have you seen this SUV? Deputies say it could be linked to home burglary

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle and its driver in connection with a possible home burglary Thursday in the Johns Creek subdivision, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The Sheriff's Office also released a still image of a Chevrolet Equinox, which deputies said was seen on video in the subdivision off County Road 210, just east of South Hampton.

The driver, who is a person of interest, was described as a man in his late 30s to early 40s who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a shaved head, according to deputies.

Anyone who recognizes a person matching that description or who has seen the sport utility vehicle is asked to email Detective R. Owens at rowens@SJSO.org.

