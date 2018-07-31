Jacksonville firefighter accused of punching, choking woman

Facebook profile photo of Allen Hawk, who was arrested on a domestic battery charge in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - A Jacksonville firefighter has been charged with domestic battery in St. Johns County after deputies said he got drunk and punched and choked a woman at her house.

The exact relationship between Allen Hawk, 40, and the victim has been redacted from Hawk's arrest report. He has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony domestic battery by strangulation.

Deputies confirmed Hawk is a firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, which means he's eligible to not have his mugshot released.

Deputies said they were called Monday night to Memorial Emergency Care at Julington Creek and found a woman with bruising and swelling around her eye, a cut on her bottom lip and signs of redness around her neck.

They said she spoke with a raspy voice and told them Hawk had come to her home in St. Johns that day, drank to intoxication, got upset with her “for not talking to him” and then punched her in the face.

She said he choked her until she passed out, and when she came to, she went to her sister's home in the same neighborhood to get help.

Deputies said the sister drove the woman to the ER, but the victim passed out again in the car and the sister needed help from security to get her into the building.

Doctors told investigators the victim suffered a concussion during the attack, according to the report.

When deputies contacted Hawk, he said he'd argued with the woman but “nothing physical happened.”

Hawk was taken to the St. Johns County Jail and booked on domestic battery charges.

