Jacksonville man accused of traveling to meet child for sex

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday night after traveling to St. Johns County to meet who he thought was a child for sex, deputies said.

Christopher Juan Villarreal, 29, is charged with traveling to meet a child for sex, soliciting a child online for sex, soliciting a parent for sex with a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Earlier this week, a detective initiated an undercover online investigation targeting people who use the internet to prey on children, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Villarreal started talking to the undercover detective, who he thought was a child, and sent pornographic images.

Early Thursday evening, deputies said, Villarreal went down to St. Johns County to meet the child, but, instead, was met by detectives and arrested.

Villarreal was booked into the St. Johns County Jail, but was released on $15,000 bond Friday afternoon, jail records show.

