After 5 witnesses, 1 hour, James Colley's defense rests

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - After three days of damning testimony in the trial of James Colley in the 2015 shooting deaths of his estranged wife and her friend, the defense presented a handful of witnesses Tuesday morning, then rested.

Colley, 38, is accused of killing Amanda Colley and her friend Lindy Dobbins in a St. Johns County home hours after a court hearing about his violation of a restraining order requiring him to stay away from his wife.

In his opening statement last week, defense attorney Terry Shoemaker told the jury it’s not a question of whether or not Colley is guilty, but what would lead him to do this. Shoemaker had said Colley was heavily medicated for depression, anxiety and other medical issues and wasn’t himself.

But when the prosecution rested Monday afternoon, the defense withdrew its argument of involuntary intoxication, both for the trial and in any future appeal. Circuit Judge Howard Maltz asked Colley directly if he was aware of impact this could have on the case and he acknowledged his agreement.

The defense called a series of witnesses Tuesday, including Colley's sister, who said she would do anything for her brother, "up to a point."

Rhonda Colley Boatwright called the murders "a very traumatic event," adding, "I know a lot of people don't care about the defendant's family.

After just over an hour of testimony, the defense rested. Closing arguments were expected to begin before noon.

James Colley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two burglary counts and a count of aggravated stalking. The state has said it plans to seek the death penalty if Colley is convicted.

VIDEO: Prosecution rests in James Colley trial

Testimony Monday morning included a Norton, Virginia, police officer who helped take Colley into custody only hours after the bodies of his wife and friend were found. Evidence photos from that arrest scene showed two guns (a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle), bullets and an empty beer bottle lying in the front seat of Colley's car.

"He had some visible blood on his face and scratches and stains under his fingernails," Wise County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office Capt. Timothy Wagner said.

Other testimony matched the bullets found in Colley's car to those found in the bodies of the two women. An expert testified that Colley's DNA was found on the murder weapon.

There was also an interview with a woman who developed a relationship with Colley after his marriage began to fall apart. Amy Mason testified that they were planning on eventually introducing their children to one another once Colley’s divorce was final. She said they also had scheduled plans for the weekend after the murders.

"We had plans to go and get a tie for him. My sister was getting married that weekend and he was going to join me at the wedding. We had plans the whole weekend, to spend the whole weekend together," Mason said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.